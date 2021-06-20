OPEN APP
India lost one of its greatest sports legends, Milkha Singh, this week to the pandemic. A Twitter user came up with an idea to honour the "The Flying Sikh", which has been endorsed by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

One Jasbir S Randhawa suggested renaming the Chandigarh International Airport to "Milkha Singh International Airport" in the memory of the great Indian athlete. He even tagged Prime Minister's Office, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and Punjab Chief Minister's Office, as well as well-known golfer and Milkha Singh's son Jeev Milkha Singh.

Anand Mahindra shared this tweet on this own handle with a simple caption: "I like this idea..."

While some Twitter followers agreed to this idea, and even suggested a further twist on the name with 'Flying Sikh International Airport', several disapproved of it. A more fitting tribute to Milkha Singh would be to develop competent sports infrastructure in India and prepare world-class athletes, many opined.

Milkha Singh was cremated with full state honours in Chandigarh on Saturday. The legendary sprinter, who was 91 passed away on Friday night due to COVID-19 related complications.

The Punjab government had declared a one-day state mourning and a holiday as a mark of respect to the legend.

On the question of if any award would be instituted in Milkha Singh's name, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said these matters will be discussed with family at an appropriate time and Union Sports Ministry will do whatever is needed in this regard.

