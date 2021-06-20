India lost one of its greatest sports legends, Milkha Singh, this week to the pandemic. A Twitter user came up with an idea to honour the "The Flying Sikh", which has been endorsed by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

One Jasbir S Randhawa suggested renaming the Chandigarh International Airport to "Milkha Singh International Airport" in the memory of the great Indian athlete. He even tagged Prime Minister's Office, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and Punjab Chief Minister's Office, as well as well-known golfer and Milkha Singh's son Jeev Milkha Singh.

@PMOIndia @HardeepSPuri @vpsbadnore @CMOPb @JeevMilkhaSingh



May I humbly suggest that it would be a befitting tribute if Chandigarh International Airport be named "Milkha Singh International Airport" in memory of the legendary Flying Sikh, who was the entire Nation's Hero. 🙏 — Jasbir S. Randhawa (@jasbirsrandhawa) June 19, 2021

Anand Mahindra shared this tweet on this own handle with a simple caption: "I like this idea..."

I like this idea.... https://t.co/f03wovGfON — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 19, 2021

While some Twitter followers agreed to this idea, and even suggested a further twist on the name with 'Flying Sikh International Airport', several disapproved of it. A more fitting tribute to Milkha Singh would be to develop competent sports infrastructure in India and prepare world-class athletes, many opined.

It's high time that we got out of such easy, optics driven & lazy approaches of (re)naming something to celebrate individuals. If a genuine tribute is intended, then pls build sports infra & bring policy reforms to encourage athletes. Enough of this name change gimmicks. — Know the World (@knowtheworld123) June 19, 2021

[2/2] With due respect to Sh. Jasbir Randhawa Ji, Airports will not bring medals but the world class training facilities and sports complex will surely help the youngsters to be next Milkha Singh or PT Usha for India — Stay Masked, Stay Healthy (@sameergoel_chd) June 19, 2021

May be, the best tribute is to train some athletes to Olympics in memory of him and dedicate the Olympic medal to him.. — Balaji Akiri (@AkiriBalaji) June 20, 2021

Milkha Singh was cremated with full state honours in Chandigarh on Saturday. The legendary sprinter, who was 91 passed away on Friday night due to COVID-19 related complications.

The Punjab government had declared a one-day state mourning and a holiday as a mark of respect to the legend.

On the question of if any award would be instituted in Milkha Singh's name, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said these matters will be discussed with family at an appropriate time and Union Sports Ministry will do whatever is needed in this regard.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics