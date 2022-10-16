Anand Mahindra calls Great Britain ‘brutal’ in his latest Twitter post; Know why

Anand Mahindra calls Great Britain ‘brutal’ in his latest Twitter post; Know why2 min read . 07:59 AM IST
- This week Britain PM Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng after prolonged market turmoil.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra who is proactive on Twitter in known to share interesting video and photo posts. On Saturday, he shared a photo of a British tabloid on the country's politics.
A tabloid newspaper Daily Star has set up a live feed of unrefrigerated lettuce next to a photo of newly elected Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss to see which one would last longer. "Which wet lettuce will last longer," the tabloid tweeted.
Mahindra reacted to the ruthless dig at Truss and he called Great Britain "Brutal".
"Great (Brutal) Britain," he quipped.
This week Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng after prolonged market turmoil. Truss insisted she had acted "decisively" to bring about "economic stability" -- but the pound resumed its slide on currency markets, falling under $1.12.
Kwarteng was replaced by the centrist former foreign secretary and former Tory leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt as Britain's fourth chancellor this year.
Britain is reeling from the financial crisis. The British government borrowing costs hit a 20-year high on Wednesday after the Bank of England Governor told pension funds they had three days to fix liquidity problems before the bank withdrew emergency bond-buying support.
The country's financial markets have been in turmoil since finance minister Kwarteng last month unveiled tax cuts with no details of how they would be paid for.
The house prices rose last month at their slowest pace since early in the coronavirus crisis and they look on course to fall as a surge in mortgage costs adds to uncertainty about the economy for home-buyers.
One in five families in Britain will take a financial hit from having to pay more for their mortgages between now and 2024 in the UK, think tank the Resolution Foundation forecasted yesterday.
It said that more than 5 million families will see their annual mortgage payments rise by an average of 5,100 pounds ($5,700.27) over the next two years.
On Friday, Sterling fell sharply against the US dollar recently as Truss scrapped parts of their economic package that has caused havoc in UK financial markets. The BoE had stepped in to buy UK gilts the last few weeks in an attempt to stabilize the bond market.
