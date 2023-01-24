Anand Mahindra calls Sonam Wangchuk a climate hero; here's why

Anand Mahindra calls Sonam Wangchuk a climate hero; here's why3 min read . 12:37 PM IST
- Sonam Wangchuk on 21 January had sent an SOS to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday has called innovator and educationist Sonam Wangchuk a climate hero.
Sonam Wangchuk, the man who inspired the film 3 Idiots and the character played by Aamir Khan had sent an SOS to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 21 January. The innovator who is hailed for his work in education reform, made an appeal to the prime minister to take action since "all is not well in Ladakh".
Wangchuk also informed about about his plans to sit on a five-day “Climate Fast" from 26 January at Khardungla pass at 18000 ft where the temperature is -40°C.
From a military perspective, Ladakh is essential and played a role in the Kargil and other conflicts. Wangchuk expresses worry about the potential for corporate expansion in the union territory, which is anticipated to add to the already severe shortage of resources like water. Mining and other comparable activities may cause glaciers to melt.
On Sunday night, he did a “test-run" on the rooftop of Himalayan Institute of Alternative Ladakh (HIAL) Phyang in Ladakh, which is 11,500 feet above sea-level.
On the morning of 23 January, he also posted an update on his test run. In the video posted on Twitter, he said, “Hello, Good Morning. It’s been minus 16.7 degrees, close to minus 17. And with wind chill factor, maybe minus 20. I am alive and happily up. Thank you for all your support. This test went very well. I was not too uncomfortable. Just a little cold at the feet and knees. But I am fine and alive, thank you."
Retweeting his post, Mahindra wrote, “This man is a climate Hero."
Netizens too agreed with Mahindra on this. One user wrote, “Why government is avoiding him. He is a true patriot. He should be given attention."
Some other wrote, “Yes, our government should seriously think about his region. He is an asset to our nation."
One user commented, “We need more men like Wangchuk sir! He is going on a fast from 26th jan for 4 days in protest for environmental protection and as an appeal to Narendra Modi and central government!"
However, this is not the first time Mahindra has praised Wangchuk. Last year in February, Industrialist Anand Mahindra had praised the innovator Wangchuk for his invention of an eco-friendly solar heated tent that Army personnel can use in extremely cold places like Siachen and Galwan valley in the Ladakh region.
“Sonam, you have numerous innovations & achievements to your credit. But I think this may, arguably, be an offering that is the need of the hour for the country. I salute you," Mahindra tweeted.
After that, in April 2022, he also met Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali.
In a tweet, he had wrote, “What a pleasure to meet the brilliant Sonam Wangchuk & his equally brilliant partner Gitanjali & discuss their University Project. Sonam inspired the character ‘Phunsuk Wangdu’ in the 3 Idiots, but that hardly does justice to him! A true innovator & a national asset."
