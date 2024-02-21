Anand Mahindra confesses being 'more old-fashioned’ after seeing these Jalebis | Video
The video shared by Anand Mahindra shows a local food seller, called Pippal Bata Jalebi Wala from Faisalabad, making fresh Jalebis with a 3-D printer. In the video, the printer is connected to a pipe which sources the Jalebi batter.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is famous for his witty and intellectual tweets that never fail to deliver for his thousands of followers on microblogging site X. In the latest of his goofy updates, Anand Mahindra shared the video of a local shopkeeper making fresh hot Jalebis with a 3-D printer.
In 2020, Anand Mahindra had expressed his love for this south Asian dessert. He had said that one can find the 'best jalebis' in the culinary capital of Punjab-- Amritsar. In the same year Anand Mahindra had also talked about a street vendor in Bengaluru selling dosa with ice-cream.
The street vendor from Bengaluru’s Jayanagar has captured Mahindra’s attention for his out-of-the-box innovation with dosas.
The Mahindra Group chairman took to his Twitter handle and shared the video with the caption that read, “Not a fan of ice cream dosas, but full marks to this gentleman’s inventiveness. In fact, Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation. All the product design teams in our Group should regularly visit vendors & draw inspiration from them!"
Anand Mahindra is known for his love for food from various cuisines. He often talks and shares insights about food on his extremely popular X account.
Anand Mahindra has approximately 11 million followers on Twitter. He frequently shares witty and funny takes on current affairs and life in general.
