Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is famous for his witty and intellectual tweets that never fail to deliver for his thousands of followers on microblogging site X. In the latest of his goofy updates, Anand Mahindra shared the video of a local shopkeeper making fresh hot Jalebis with a 3-D printer.

That is right, 3-D printer!

While social media platforms are replete with innovative street food videos posted by food vloggers, wherein Indian street food have now become infamous for the gargantuan amount of cheese that is grated onto any and every food sold, these jalebis made using a 3-D printer, probably takes the crown.

The video shared by Anand Mahindra shows a local food seller, called Pippal Bata Jalebi Wala from Faisalabad, making fresh Jalebis with a 3-D printer. In the video, the printer is connected to a pipe which sources the Jalebi batter.

The Jalebi then forms a swerving motion and falls into the round caricatured pattern into the cauldron of hot oil.

For the uninitiated Jalebi are a hot favourite dessert for Indian foodies. Jalebi, also called Jilipi, is made by deep-frying maida flour (plain flour or all-purpose flour) batter in pretzel or circular shapes, which are then soaked in sugar syrup. Jalebi is eaten with curd or rabri (in north India) along with optional other flavors such as kewra (scented water).

Anand Mahindra while sharing the video on microblogging site X, said, “I’m a tech buff. But I confess that seeing jalebis being made using a 3D printer nozzle left me with mixed feelings. They’re my favourite and seeing the batter squeezed out by hand is, to me, an art form. I guess I’m more old-fashioned than I thought…"

See the video shared by Anand Mahindra here

In 2020, Anand Mahindra had expressed his love for this south Asian dessert. He had said that one can find the 'best jalebis' in the culinary capital of Punjab-- Amritsar. In the same year Anand Mahindra had also talked about a street vendor in Bengaluru selling dosa with ice-cream.

The street vendor from Bengaluru’s Jayanagar has captured Mahindra’s attention for his out-of-the-box innovation with dosas.

The Mahindra Group chairman took to his Twitter handle and shared the video with the caption that read, “Not a fan of ice cream dosas, but full marks to this gentleman’s inventiveness. In fact, Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation. All the product design teams in our Group should regularly visit vendors & draw inspiration from them!"

Anand Mahindra is known for his love for food from various cuisines. He often talks and shares insights about food on his extremely popular X account.

Anand Mahindra has approximately 11 million followers on Twitter. He frequently shares witty and funny takes on current affairs and life in general.

