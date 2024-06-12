Anand Mahindra congratulates Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Telugu. Here’s what he said

  • Anand Mahindra used the state's regional language, Telugu, to congratulate the TDP leader, who returned to power in Andhra Pradesh after dethroning the incumbent YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Livemint
Updated04:38 PM IST
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra congratulated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, who was sworn in as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister earlier today. Anand Mahindra used the state's regional language, Telugu, to congratulate the TDP leader, who returned to power in Andhra Pradesh after dethroning the incumbent YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

“Congratulations to Nara Chandrababu Naidu who took oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh,” Anand Mahindra said in a post on X.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by some high-profile delegates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, etc. With N Chandrababu Naidu, 26 ministers, including his son Nara Lokesh and JanaSena party chief Pawan Kalyan, took oath. 

The newly inducted TDP ministers apart from Naidu and Nara Lokesh are: K Atchannaidu, P Narayana, Kollu Ravindra, Nimmala Rama Naidu, Anitha Vangalapudi, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kolusu Parthasarathy, NMD Farooq, Payyavula Keshav, A Stya Prasad, Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Gummidi Sandhya Rani, BC Janardhan Reddy, TG Bharath, S Savitha, Vasamsetty Subhash, Kondapalli Srinivas, and Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy. Janasena party's Nadendla Manohar, Kandula Durgesh, and BJP legislator Satya Kumar Yadav also took oath as ministers.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the TDP, won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, winning 164 of the 175 seats. The TDP won 135 out of the 144 seats it contested, while the Jana Sena Party (JSP) won all the 21 seats it contested, and the BJP won eight out of 10 seats it contested. The incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) only won 11 seats.

The 2024 elections raised the stature of N Chandrababu Naidu not only in Andhra Pradesh but also at the national level as he became the second-most-important partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). 

