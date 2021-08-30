Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has dedicated the first customised sport utility vehicle(SUV) for people with disabilities to shooter Avani Lekhara. Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo.

The 19-year-old from Jaipur, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

She is only the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu (2016).

Anand Mahindra made this announcement on Twitter on Monday.

“A week ago @DeepaAthlete suggested that we develop SUV’s for those with disabilities. Like the one she uses in Tokyo.I requested my colleague Velu, who heads Development to rise to that challenge. Well, Velu, I’d like to dedicate & gift the first one you make to #AvaniLekhara," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Last week, Anand Mahindra had responded to the special request made by the President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Deepa Malik, to the Indian Automobile industry to manufacture special SUVs in India. These SUVs would make the life of people with special abilities a lot easier while traveling by road.

