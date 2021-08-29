Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, has often shared his liking for a variety of cuisine on his Twitter posts.

Mahindra's Twitter posts about an ornate restaurant or a fancy platter of grub reflect that the businessman is truly a gourmet.

However, Mahindra expressed displeasure about one big change in the food industry and he never wants that to become predominant. And, that's--Robots Kitchens.

The business magnate is upset that Artificial Intelligence would control the kitchen, to be precise ‘cooking’ in the future.

Mahindra has shared a post on Twitter in which robots can be seen cooking food.

The video is by a London-based robotics company--The Moley Kitchen. Last year, the company unveiled the world’s first robot kitchen, in which it promised “cooks from scratch and even cleans up afterward without complaint".

The Moley Kitchen robot, the brainchild of Russian mathematician and computer scientist Mark Oleynik, promised to cook recipes from chefs around the world.

The Moley kitchen robot not just cooks complete meals it also tells when ingredients need replacing.

Expressing displeasure about this fully automated kitchen unit, Mahindra Group Chairman said that any restaurant could serve any genre of food.

He added that "commoditisation of cuisine could be a nightmare…".

Price starting at $136,300, the technology features two robotic arms with fully articulated “hands", developed in collaboration with world-leading German robotic company Schunk.

The Moley Kitchen consists of cabinets, robotic hands, and arms. It promises to make restaurant standard meals without its owner having to lift a finger or order a takeaway.

The smart kitchen includes an IoT refrigerator and storage which flag when ingredients are about to expire, or are running low, professional-grade induction hob, oven and sink.

The company is headquartered in the UK and has a showroom in Hammersmith, London.

