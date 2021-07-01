Known for often sharing thought-provoking and interesting posts on his Twitter handle, industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared a video on the social media platform of a duck dodging a tiger attack that has been doing the rounds on the internet. Mahindra explained an important business lesson through this video.

He shared the video with the caption, “This explains — better than any management lecture — the advantages in business of being small, nimble and quick-witted. That’s why large companies need to carve out startup teams & startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities.''

This explains—better than any management lecture—the advantages in business of being small, nimble and quick-witted. That’s why large companies need to carve out startup teams & startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities. pic.twitter.com/x7VfWO9XZ7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 30, 2021

The 34-seconds video shows how the tiger is trying catch the duck in the pond. However, the duck disappears underwater just when the tiger tries to pounce on it. The clip has recorded over 4 million views so far. Several users commented with different responses. A user wrote, “Excellent point! Sorry to digress, but would love to know what happened in the end, it’s like you have left the climax out."

Another user wrote, “Great motivation to start the day!! The other learning is to manage and survive during the difficult times, and be on the lookout for an opportunity."

