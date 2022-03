Anand Mahindra's Twitter account clearly shows that the industrialist has often encouraged ingenious ideas and supported several inventive people/startups through various means who have inspired him.

One such firm is space-technology startup, Agnikul Cosmos. The Mahindra Group chairman had invested in Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd in February last year. Mahindra shared a short video of AgniKul's Agnibaan rocket and wrote, "Hitching a ride with these guys to the stars… I’m proud to be an investor in this talented & ambitious team…".

Hitching a ride with these guys to the stars… I’m proud to be an investor in this talented & ambitious team… https://t.co/XCSNRBMRru — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 5, 2022

Agnibaan is a rocket that is capable of carrying up to 100 kg of payload to low earth orbits. Agnikul Cosmos designs, manufactures, tests, and launches orbital-class rockets for micro and nanosatellites. The startup envisions 3D printing the entire Agnilet engine as one part. It hoped to offer cab-like service to small satellites manufacturer, enabling them to launch anywhere and anytime from across the globe.

The Chennai-based startup became the first to sign a pact with the Indian Space research Organization (ISRO) to tap into the space agency's expertise as well as facilities to build its rocket.

