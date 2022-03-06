This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Anand Mahindra's Twitter account clearly shows that the industrialist has often encouraged ingenious ideas and supported several inventive people/startups through various means who have inspired him.
One such firm is space-technology startup, Agnikul Cosmos. The Mahindra Group chairman had invested in Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd in February last year. Mahindra shared a short video of AgniKul's Agnibaan rocket and wrote, "Hitching a ride with these guys to the stars… I’m proud to be an investor in this talented & ambitious team…".
Agnibaan is a rocket that is capable of carrying up to 100 kg of payload to low earth orbits. Agnikul Cosmos designs, manufactures, tests, and launches orbital-class rockets for micro and nanosatellites. The startup envisions 3D printing the entire Agnilet engine as one part. It hoped to offer cab-like service to small satellites manufacturer, enabling them to launch anywhere and anytime from across the globe.
The Chennai-based startup became the first to sign a pact with the Indian Space research Organization (ISRO) to tap into the space agency's expertise as well as facilities to build its rocket.
