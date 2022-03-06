Agnibaan is a rocket that is capable of carrying up to 100 kg of payload to low earth orbits. Agnikul Cosmos designs, manufactures, tests, and launches orbital-class rockets for micro and nanosatellites. The startup envisions 3D printing the entire Agnilet engine as one part. It hoped to offer cab-like service to small satellites manufacturer, enabling them to launch anywhere and anytime from across the globe.

