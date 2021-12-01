Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra has discovered a movie titled Omicron, a day after he shared a story idea for a film around the new Covid-19 variant on Twitter.

Two days back, the business tycoon shared a movie idea wherein a Avenger hero named 'Omicron' compels the Covid variants to mutate into docile flu.

Mahindra had tweeted, “At some point in the future, I hope a thriller movie will be made where COVID variants are the dark forces & are attacked by an ‘Avenger’ hero called Omicron who compels the evil variants to mutate into a docile flu".

Thereafter, a school friend of Anand Mahindra informed him that there was already a film titled Omicron.

Mahindra shared a screenshot of a 1963 Italian film titled Omicron. Mahindra wrote, "A school buddy sent me this nugget of trivia—someone already beat me to writing a script titled Omicron". The screenshot mentioned, "1963 movie Omicron. An alien takes over the body of an Earthman to learn about the planet so his race can overtake it".

And after my last tweet, a school buddy sent me this nugget of trivia—someone already beat me to writing a script titled Omicron 😊 https://t.co/6PMcLrHC57 pic.twitter.com/m0Pnktxt98 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 30, 2021

About Omicron variant

The new variant of coronavirus, which WHO has called, "variant of concern", was discovered by South African scientist. On November 19, Raquel Viana, Head of Science at one of South Africa's biggest private testing labs, sequenced the genes on eight coronavirus samples - and got the shock of her life.

The samples, tested in the Lancet laboratory, all bore a large number of mutations, especially on the spike protein that the virus uses to enter human cells.

The discovery of the Omicron variant in southern Africa has caused global alarm, with countries limiting travel from the region and imposing other restrictions for fear it could spread quickly even in vaccinated populations.

