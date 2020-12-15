Anand Mahindra gets emotional after watching this heartwarming Christmas video

The industrialist shared a video which is based on a grandfather who is preparing to see his granddaughter on Christmas eve

Although advised to keep our public interactions minimal, the Christmas festivities have started surrounding us along with the chilly weather. With this festive spirit in mind, industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video, which he said "made him cry".

"Shoot; you made me cry so early in the day. No granddaughter yet but my grandson’s that age...(sic)" tweeted Mahindra, sharing the 140-second video.

"Shoot; you made me cry so early in the day. No granddaughter yet but my grandson's that age...(sic)" tweeted Mahindra, sharing the 140-second video.

The theme of the clip, which is an advertisement, is based on a grandfather who is preparing to see his granddaughter on Christmas eve.

It begins with the grandfather waking up every day and practising lifting weight with a picture by his side. While he fails numerous times, he does not give up. The onlookers are shown wondering why the elderly man is putting himself through the ordeal.

It is only at the end that we see the grandfather visiting his granddaughter on Christmas eve. He is carrying a gift in his hand -- a golden star -- which he helps the little girl put on top of the Christmas tree.

In the end, his hard work of many days pays off.

Twitter users have showered their affection towards the advertisement since it was shared by the chairman of Mahindra Group.