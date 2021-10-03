OPEN APP
Anand Mahindra gets goosebumps as India installed world's largest Khadi flag in Leh
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra felt a gush of pride for India after the 150 troops of Indian Army's 57 Engineer Regiment unfurled the world's largest flag in Leh on Saturday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Mahindra said he could not help but getting goosebumps on seeing such a historic moment.

"Forgive me for getting a rush out of something purely symbolic but I couldn’t help getting goosebumps on seeing this. The message is less symbolic: Don’t mess with us…," Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Yesterday, a 1,000 kg handwoven khadi national flag was unfurled atop high mountains overlooking the Leh valley to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti and the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Fire and Fury Corps organised a historic event at Leh Garrison where a monumental national flag was unfurled by Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur.

The flag is made by Khadi Dyers and Printers based in Mumbai which is affiliated with the Khadi Village and Industries Commission. It measures 225 feet by 150 feet and weighs 1000 kg.

The Sura-Soi Engineer Regiment was entrusted with the responsibility of bringing the national flag from Mumbai to Leh and also with the task of installing it at the top of the high mountains for the unveiling ceremony.

