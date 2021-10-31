Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has kept his promise of gifting two brand new XUV700 to Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Tokyo Paralympics winner Sumit Antil. The business tycoon had announced that he would gift the all-new Mahindra XUV700 to the javelin players as a goodwill gesture following their phenomenal performances in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this year.

Receiving the Mahindra XUV700, Neeraj Chopra thanked the M&M chairman and wrote, "Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon".

Chopra posted a picture of his brand new car which has a sticker of javelin throw along with 87.58. The 23-year-old is the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in track and field events. A staggering throw of 87.58m earned Chopra the historical gold medal for India.

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/doNwgOPogp — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

Sumit Antil, who won a gold medal in the F16 Men's javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, also received the same model of car from Anand Mahindra. The official handle of Mahindra XUV700 said it delivered the first-ever personalised vehicle to Antil and posted a picture of him with the car.

Reacting to the tweet, Mahindra said, "Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own 'Javelin' with you! May the Force be with you …always."

We are so proud of you @sumit_javelin Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own ‘Javelin’ with you! May the Force be with you …always. https://t.co/8iDwX6wa41 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 30, 2021

Mahindra is offering XUV700 in two series — MX and AdrenoX (AX). The XUV700 price starts at ₹11.99 lakh. While the AX7 Luxury MT and AX7 Luxury AT AWD (All-Wheel Drive), are priced at ₹19.99 lakh and ₹22.89 lakh, respectively.

The XUV700 features diesel and gasoline engines paired with manual and automatic options and a five- and seven-seater capacity. It also comes with an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) spec trim.

