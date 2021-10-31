Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has kept his promise of gifting two brand new XUV700 to Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Tokyo Paralympics winner Sumit Antil. The business tycoon had announced that he would gift the all-new Mahindra XUV700 to the javelin players as a goodwill gesture following their phenomenal performances in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this year.

