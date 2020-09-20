Laungi Bhuiyan, who single-handedly carved out a three kilometres long canal in 30 years to irrigate his parched farmlands in Bihar's Gaya district has won a reward from Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. Bhuiyan received a Mahindra tractor free of cost on Saturday.

Siddhinath Vishwakarma, Mahindra dealer in the area told ANI, "Anand Mahindra saw a tweet of Laungi Bhuiyan and said I will be fortunate to give him a tractor. Following this, the area office received a mail to gift Laungi a tractor."

"I am fortunate to be a part of the moment. I feel proud to be a native of Gaya as people like Laungi live here," said Vishwakarma.

"Laungi Manjhi of Gaya spent 30 years of his life digging a canal. He still doesn't want anything, except a tractor. He told me that if he receives a tractor, it will be of great help. @anandmahindra I reckon Mahindra would feel proud to honour this man," the user tweeted in Hindi, tagging the Mahindra Group chairman.

In response to this, Anand Mahindra replied, saying that it would be his honour to provide Laungi Bhuiyan with a tractor.

उनको ट्रैक्टर देना मेरा सौभाग्य होगा। As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410 ? https://t.co/tnGC5c4j8b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2020

On receiving the tractor, Laungi said that he never dreamt of getting one. "I am very happy today."





