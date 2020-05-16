Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra was deeply disturbed by the death of migrant labourers in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the industrialist said, "They are the glue that holds our economy together. We made them invisible. All of us in society, especially businesses-large & small-must hang our heads in shame."

The business tycoon showed his willingness to uplift migrant labourers and their families in the short and long term

"I’m requesting our Group to work on how we can help uplift them & their families. Both in the short & long term...." Mahindra tweeted.

At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when two trucks collided in Auraiya in the early hours today. The collision of the trucks, both carrying migrant labourers, occurred in Auraiya early in the morning. While one of the truck was coming from Rajasthan, the other was from Delhi.

A large number of migrant workers from major urban industrial centres in the country have been moving with their families towards their home states, during the nearly two-month long lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the death of migrant workers and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

