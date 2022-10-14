The international mobile phone manufacturing companies that are approved under Mobile Phone (Invoice Value ₹15,000 and above) Segment are Samsung, Foxconn Hon Hai, Rising Star, Wistron and Pegatron. Out of these, 3 companies namely Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron are contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones. Apple (37%) and Samsung (22%) together account for nearly 60% of global sales revenue of mobile phones and this scheme is expected to increase their manufacturing base manifold in the country.