Anand Mahindra hails Indians as citizens feel the nation is on 'right track'2 min read . 10:32 AM IST
- A survey revealed that 73% of Indians feel that the country is on the right track amid the pandemic, inflation, and geopolitical instabilities.
Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra has lauded Indian citizens in his latest tweet for being optimistic about the country's future.
Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra has lauded Indian citizens in his latest tweet for being optimistic about the country's future.
On Sunday, the industrialist shared a survey on "Which populations feel their country is on the wrong track?"
On Sunday, the industrialist shared a survey on "Which populations feel their country is on the wrong track?"
The survey published at zerohedge.com revealed that 73% of Indians feel that the country is on the right track amid the pandemic, inflation, and geopolitical instabilities.
The survey published at zerohedge.com revealed that 73% of Indians feel that the country is on the right track amid the pandemic, inflation, and geopolitical instabilities.
The survey conducted in 22 countries, including the US and UK stated that only Indians and Switzerland population feel that their country's vision is prudent and sounding.
The survey conducted in 22 countries, including the US and UK stated that only Indians and Switzerland population feel that their country's vision is prudent and sounding.
Whereas more than 60% of people in Poland, the UK, Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, France, South Korea, the US, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Canada, Ireland, and Italy think their country is on a wrong track.
Whereas more than 60% of people in Poland, the UK, Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, France, South Korea, the US, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Canada, Ireland, and Italy think their country is on a wrong track.
While 50% of Brazilians think the country is on wrong track, followed by Australia 48%, and Mexico 43%.
While 50% of Brazilians think the country is on wrong track, followed by Australia 48%, and Mexico 43%.
In India, 26% of citizens think that the country is on wrong track and 76% believe the opposite.
In India, 26% of citizens think that the country is on wrong track and 76% believe the opposite.
Sharing the survey on Twitter, the M&M chairman said there would be many who will be skeptical about this survey's findings, and added, "But I choose to believe we are indeed an optimistic nation. And optimism is the fuel for success & positive outcomes".
Sharing the survey on Twitter, the M&M chairman said there would be many who will be skeptical about this survey's findings, and added, "But I choose to believe we are indeed an optimistic nation. And optimism is the fuel for success & positive outcomes".
Anand Mahindra wished a "peaceful and optimistic Sunday" to his 10 million followers. The tweet has garnered 340 likes in less than one hour.
Anand Mahindra wished a "peaceful and optimistic Sunday" to his 10 million followers. The tweet has garnered 340 likes in less than one hour.
However, credit rating agency Moody's slashed India's GDP growth projection to 7% for 2022, saying that global slowdown and high domestic interest rates would dampen economic momentum.
However, credit rating agency Moody's slashed India's GDP growth projection to 7% for 2022, saying that global slowdown and high domestic interest rates would dampen economic momentum.
Moody's expects growth to decelerate to 4.8 % in 2023 and then to rise to 6.4 % in 2024.
Moody's expects growth to decelerate to 4.8 % in 2023 and then to rise to 6.4 % in 2024.
The Indian economy grew 8.5 % in 2021 calender year, according to Moody's. As per official GDP estimates, the economy expanded 13.5 % in April-June 2022-23, higher than 4.10 % growth clocked in January-March. GDP figures for September quarter would be released at the end of this month.
The Indian economy grew 8.5 % in 2021 calender year, according to Moody's. As per official GDP estimates, the economy expanded 13.5 % in April-June 2022-23, higher than 4.10 % growth clocked in January-March. GDP figures for September quarter would be released at the end of this month.
Moody's said the weakening of the rupee and high oil prices continue to exert upward pressures on inflation, which has remained above the RBI's tolerance level of 6 % for much of this year.
Moody's said the weakening of the rupee and high oil prices continue to exert upward pressures on inflation, which has remained above the RBI's tolerance level of 6 % for much of this year.
Moody's expects the RBI to raise the repo rate by another 50 basis points or so as part of its objective to tame inflation and support the exchange rate.
Moody's expects the RBI to raise the repo rate by another 50 basis points or so as part of its objective to tame inflation and support the exchange rate.
While the World Bank has revised down its growth estimate for India by 100 basis points to 6.5 %, IMF has trimmed it to 6.8 % from 7.4 %. The Asian Development Bank too has cut its projection to 7 %, from 7.5 % earlier.
While the World Bank has revised down its growth estimate for India by 100 basis points to 6.5 %, IMF has trimmed it to 6.8 % from 7.4 %. The Asian Development Bank too has cut its projection to 7 %, from 7.5 % earlier.
S&P Global Ratings revised down its growth forecast to 7.3 % for current fiscal year from 8.7 %. The RBI expects economic growth at 7 % for this fiscal year.
S&P Global Ratings revised down its growth forecast to 7.3 % for current fiscal year from 8.7 %. The RBI expects economic growth at 7 % for this fiscal year.