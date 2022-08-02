Anand Mahindra hails man who buys SUV after 10 yrs of hard work

Anand Mahindra hails man who buys SUV after 10 yrs of hard work1 min read . 07:46 PM IST
- For years, C Ashokkumar put in immense hard work to save money to buy Mahindra XUV700
When you put 10 years of hard work to buy the car of your dreams, then it is extra special. C Ashokkumar, who recently bought Mahindra XUV700, feels the same. For years, he put in immense hard work to save money to buy the car.
And when he sought the blessing of Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of the Mahindra Group, he was not disappointed.
Mr Ashokkumar (which is the name on his Twitter handle) shared a picture of him standing next to his brand-new white SUV, adorned with a garland on Twitter. And tagging Mahindra on the post, he wrote, After 10 years hard work buy new Mahindra XUV 700 need your blessing sir.
Two days later, Mahindra in a heartwarming message he said, "Thank you, but it is YOU who have blessed us with your choice…Congratulations on your success that has come from hard work. Happy motoring," his tweet read.
The user then thanked Mr Mahindra for his reply. "Thank u so much sir," he wrote.
Mahindra's reply won the hearts of many. One said, Great gesture Sir. Gratitude truly goes a long way. Makes you feel special aa well. Many congratulations C Ashokkumar.. Hard work pays off.
U r a simple man sir down to the Earth....keep motivating.
The industrialist is known for posting inspiring and often witty quotes on Twitter
