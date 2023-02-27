Anand Mahindra hails Ram Charan on Twitter, shares video of RRR actor trying to ‘act humble’
Actor Ram Charan featured on GMA3: What You Need to Know and spoke about RRR.
Ram Charan seems to be on cloud nine these days as his movie RRR recently took home five Hollywood Critics Association awards. Social media was flooded with congratulations for the entire RRR team's impressive victory. Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra has called him a “Global Star" while sharing a post by GMA3: What You Need to Know about the actor.
