Anand Mahindra hails Ram Charan on Twitter, shares video of RRR actor trying to ‘act humble’1 min read . 09:27 AM IST
Actor Ram Charan featured on GMA3: What You Need to Know and spoke about RRR.
Ram Charan seems to be on cloud nine these days as his movie RRR recently took home five Hollywood Critics Association awards. Social media was flooded with congratulations for the entire RRR team's impressive victory. Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra has called him a “Global Star" while sharing a post by GMA3: What You Need to Know about the actor.
Hosts of the ABC news programme, in its video, discussed Naatu Naatu and said that the song had “already made history". Then, they welcomed Ram Charan to the show with enthusiastic applause. In the video, the actor spoke about his movie and said, “It’s just the beginning". The hosts also congratulated “Mega Power Star" Ram Charan and his wife Upasana as they were expecting their first child.
One of the hosts praised Ram Charan’s “swag" and the way he was sitting in style. “I’m trying to act humble," Ram Charan said with a smile and the hosts erupted in laughter.
Mahindra’s post celebrating Ram Charan’s stardom has gotten quite a response. The most notable of the users who reacted to his post is the actor himself. While thanking Mahindra for his post, Ram Charan said, “It's India's time now to shine in every field and form."
Meanwhile, on social media, a video of the workers of the South Korean embassy in India dancing to the popular song has gone viral. The embassy's official Twitter account posted the footage. The caption read, "We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also intrigued by the trending video. Reacting to the video, PM Modi used a “thumbs-up emoji" and appreciated the "Lively and adorable team effort". This year, Naatu Naatu is up for the Academy Award. The song is competing against tracks by superstars like Lady Gaga and Rihanna for the award for best original score.
RRR. directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, made over Rs. 1,200 crore overseas. The movie will be released across the United States on March 3.
