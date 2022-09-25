Anand Mahindra hails this unique marriage hall which is also a truck | Watch video2 min read . 11:28 AM IST
- In a video, a giant truck, which is often used to transport vehicles, opens up into a hall-like structure
Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Saturday shared a very quirky video of an Indian truck which is also a banquet hall. Mahindra hailed the creativity of those who are behind this innovation.
In a video, a giant truck, which is often used to transport vehicles, opens up into a hall-like structure. The truck turns into a portable hall of size 40x30 square feet. The video claimed that the wedding hall has a capacity of 200 people, including stylish furniture.
Anand Mahindra shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "So creative and thoughtful". Calling it eco-friendly, Mahindra added, "I would like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn’t take up permanent space in a population-dense country".
Netizens also praised the unique concept and thanked Mahindra for acknowledging common men's efforts on Twitter.
One user wrote, "Portable infrastructure!!!
After mobile clinics and toilets, someone has taken it to a new level with mobile marriage halls.
It is a perfect solution for areas where construction & maintenance of such properties isn't feasible or economically viable!"
Another Twitter user tweeted, "You are the only industrialist I see mentioning and appreciating common people's efforts".
One person replied to Mahindra's post, "This is a very good IDEA. This type of container can be kept ready for deployment during the natural calamities. The variants can be planned".
Earlier, Mahindra had shared a clip of a dining table that could move on its own.
In that video, four men were seen sitting around a table on chairs attached to it. The table could roll towards a gas station where a man was putting fuel in it. Then, one of the person kick starts the table and it starts moving on the road. Mahindra captioned the video, "I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e’ stands for eat".
