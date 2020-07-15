Home >News >India >Anand Mahindra has a 'perfect' vehicle for Mumbai traffic

United Nations will deploy a vehicle designed, produced and exported by Mahindra in its peacekeeping operations around the world. The vehicle is called ‘Mine Resistant Ambush Protected’ Speciality Vehicle with Interrogation arms to lift road side Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group took to his twitter yesterday to call it a ‘Mean Machine when his colleague tweeted two pictures of the machine.

Anand Mahindra admired and wrote, “That looks like a Mean Machine, @Prakashukla It embodies the real spirit of #MahindraDefence which is about keeping peace keepers safe. ( And if it was street legal, it would be perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic!)"

Here’s Anand Mahindra’s tweet:

The tweet by now has got 13,400 likes, 1,400 retweets and 313 comments.

SP Shukla who tweeted the picture of the vehicle is Member-Group Executive Board, President- Group Strategy & Chief Brand Officer and President-Defence at Mahindra Group.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Actor Abhishek Bachchan (Photo: IANS)

'A good son is always at his father’s side': Anand Mahindra to Abhishek Bachchan

1 min read . 12 Jul 2020
Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter

Anand Mahindra's hilarious tweet as Club Mahindra resorts are back in action

1 min read . 12 Jul 2020
Anand Mahindra calls Amitabh Bachchan, a natural fighter. (REUTERS)

'There’s a vaccine you possess': Anand Mahindra to Amitabh Bachchan

1 min read . 12 Jul 2020
Screen grab of auto rickshaw from Anand Mahindra's tweet

Anand Mahindra impressed by Mumbai's auto-rickshaw with hand-washing system

2 min read . 11 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout