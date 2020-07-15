United Nations will deploy a vehicle designed, produced and exported by Mahindra in its peacekeeping operations around the world. The vehicle is called ‘Mine Resistant Ambush Protected’ Speciality Vehicle with Interrogation arms to lift road side Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group took to his twitter yesterday to call it a ‘Mean Machine when his colleague tweeted two pictures of the machine.

Anand Mahindra admired and wrote, “That looks like a Mean Machine, @Prakashukla It embodies the real spirit of #MahindraDefence which is about keeping peace keepers safe. ( And if it was street legal, it would be perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic!)"

Here’s Anand Mahindra’s tweet:

That looks like a Mean Machine, @Prakashukla It embodies the real spirit of #MahindraDefence which is about keeping peace keepers safe. ( And if it was street legal, it would be perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic! 😊) https://t.co/dBrlPP9GfB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2020

The tweet by now has got 13,400 likes, 1,400 retweets and 313 comments.

SP Shukla who tweeted the picture of the vehicle is Member-Group Executive Board, President- Group Strategy & Chief Brand Officer and President-Defence at Mahindra Group.

