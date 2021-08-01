What do you prefer to do on your Sundays? Laze around? Get done with that pending reading list? Do your laundry? Whatever your choice of spending your weekend, exercising might be on the bottom of the list.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra understands this and has a unique solution to offer to get that workout done without moving an inch.

The Mahindra group chairman on Sunday morning shared a video, which is a montage of some gymnasts performing at various events. The gymnasts can be seen performing complex moves that will leave you and I perplexed.

"If you are the type that feels lazy on a Sunday to do your exercise routine, then here’s a solution: Like me, store this clip, watch it at least twice & I assure you, at the end, you will be exhausted & every muscle in your body will feel exercised," Mahindra wrote while sharing the video.

If you are the type that feels lazy on a Sunday to do your exercise routine, then here’s a solution: Like me, store this clip, watch it at least twice & I assure you, at the end, you will be exhausted & every muscle in your body will feel exercised… pic.twitter.com/V8bq9unemM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2021

It has been viewed over 1,29,000 until now.

Replying to the tweet, some of Mahindra's followers also pointed to another video of a much older woman performing some gymnastic stunts.

You can some inspiration from here👇 as well. pic.twitter.com/11nmN1EVJ5 — sunny (@sunny39054087) August 1, 2021

Another person had a cheeky remark and said that humans have evolved into "two species".

I think we got evolved into two different species already. One type who can do all these things and the other who when gets up from a chair, his knee makes some noise. — Prasanth (@prasanthrp) August 1, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.