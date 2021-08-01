Anand Mahindra has a unique solution so you don't skip your Sunday workout

Anand Mahindra has a unique solution so you don't skip your Sunday workout1 min read . 08:16 PM IST
Mahindra is known for sharing interesting content on Twitter
What do you prefer to do on your Sundays? Laze around? Get done with that pending reading list? Do your laundry? Whatever your choice of spending your weekend, exercising might be on the bottom of the list.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra understands this and has a unique solution to offer to get that workout done without moving an inch.
The Mahindra group chairman on Sunday morning shared a video, which is a montage of some gymnasts performing at various events. The gymnasts can be seen performing complex moves that will leave you and I perplexed.
"If you are the type that feels lazy on a Sunday to do your exercise routine, then here’s a solution: Like me, store this clip, watch it at least twice & I assure you, at the end, you will be exhausted & every muscle in your body will feel exercised," Mahindra wrote while sharing the video.
It has been viewed over 1,29,000 until now.
Replying to the tweet, some of Mahindra's followers also pointed to another video of a much older woman performing some gymnastic stunts.
Another person had a cheeky remark and said that humans have evolved into "two species".
