Industrialist Anand Mahindra , who is known for sharing interesting and witty posts on social media, took to Twitter on Saturday to tell his followers the story of the owners of an Amritsar restaurant.

Mahindra shared a video by a YouTube channel called Amritsar Walking Tours, where the vlogger was talking about how two little boys are running a small restaurant in the city after their father's death.

The boys – aged 17 and 11 – serve their guests pizza, burgers, grill sandwiches and other delicious food, and support their family financially through this business.

Captioning the video, Mahindra wrote: “These kids are amongst the pluckiest I’ve seen anywhere. May they soon have lines of people waiting to get in to the restaurant (sic)."

“I love Amritsar & usually look forward to the world’s best Jalebis in the city, but I’m going to add this place to my food binge when I’m next in town (sic)," he added.

His followers replied to the tweet with words of encouragement for the boys.

"May their wheels of fortune go miles and miles as they are truly blessed with good intent (sic)," wrote one person.

"I’m sure if I visit amaritsir then definitely i will go to the restaurant and ear the pizza (sic)," said another.

Another one wrote: "Wow. Such a commendable job they have taken up for the family. There is no shortage of inspiring stories when we look around us keenly. Thanks for sharing. I have a takeaway to better my life from their story (sic)."

We too hope the best for the kids!









