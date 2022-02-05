Anand Mahindra has added this Amritsar restaurant to his ‘binge’ list. See why

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mahindra shared a video by a YouTube channel called Amritsar Walking Tours, where the vlogger was talking about how two little boys are running a small restaurant in the city after their father's death
Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing interesting and witty posts on social media, took to Twitter on Saturday to tell his followers the story of the owners of an Amritsar restaurant.
Mahindra shared a video by a YouTube channel called Amritsar Walking Tours, where the vlogger was talking about how two little boys are running a small restaurant in the city after their father's death.
"May their wheels of fortune go miles and miles as they are truly blessed with good intent (sic)," wrote one person.
"I’m sure if I visit amaritsir then definitely i will go to the restaurant and ear the pizza (sic)," said another.
Another one wrote: "Wow. Such a commendable job they have taken up for the family. There is no shortage of inspiring stories when we look around us keenly. Thanks for sharing. I have a takeaway to better my life from their story (sic)."
We too hope the best for the kids!
