Anand Mahindra has found next gold medalist for India in a Tamil Nadu village

Now, he has shared the video of a young boy showing off his acrobatic skills. “And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli)," wrote Mahindra.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}