Anand Mahindra has found next gold medalist for India in a Tamil Nadu village

Anand Mahindra has found next gold medalist for India in a Tamil Nadu village1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
India finished 4th in the medal tally with 22 Gold, 15 Silver and 23 Bronze medals and with a total of 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Anand Mahindra has already shared his ecstatic feelings about India’s performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Now, he feels India needs to discover raw talents and support them to move on to the next stage.
On Twitter, Mahindra shared a Monday Motivation video earlier on August 8. The billionaire businessman posted a video of the Indian women's hockey team twirling to Bollywood tunes. “No wonder these ladies know how to ‘dance’ on the hockey field. They have the whole nation dancing along with them. Ye Hai India!" he wrote.
Now, he has shared the video of a young boy showing off his acrobatic skills. “And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli)," wrote Mahindra.
India finished 4th in the medal tally with 22 Gold, 15 Silver and 23 Bronze medals and with a total of 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games. Wishes and congratulations have come from all corners of the country.
Tennis star Sania Mirza is the latest one to congratulate India’s contingent for their magnificent performance at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
"What an incredible CWG it has been for us at Birmingham this year. Congratulations to the entire contingent, all the medal winners and their teams involved in making all these champions .. and in making India a champion the entire country is so proud of you. Jai Hind," tweeted Mirza.
India has delivered its fifth-best performance of all time in their Commonwealth Games history, with their best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.
However, achieving 61 medals this time around holds a lot of significance since shooting, which is India's most successful discipline historically with 135 medals, was not included in the games this time. The numbers could have been way higher had it been included.
(With agency inputs)
