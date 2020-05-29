Anand Mahindra hates this word and he wants it banned

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to publicly announce his distaste for a word that has been thrown around quite a lot. The business tycoon doesn’t like the sound of ‘webinar’ and he even went on to ask his followers on Twitter to start a petition to remove it from the dictionary.

His tweet stated, "If I get one more invitation to a ‘webinar’ I might have a serious meltdown. Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant??"

According to Oxford Learning Dictionary, the word ‘webinar’ means a presentation or seminar that is conducted over the Internet. Lockdowns all over the world have forced people to work from home which includes training sessions, inductions ceremonies and much more. Webinar has become the go to word for such events.

If I get one more invitation to a ‘webinar’ I might have a serious meltdown. Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant?? pic.twitter.com/2iBQtqoUa6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 28, 2020

Lockdowns have even changed the way we travel. Recently, Anand Mahindra posted pictures of a flight crew and people in the cabin on domestic flights that resumed operations this week. He stated, “If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie…"

Domestic air travel had resumed in the country this week and airlines have been operating with new guidelines and checks in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie... pic.twitter.com/b5UBAr7esh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 26, 2020

