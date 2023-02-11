Businessman Anand Mahindra on Monday forecast an ‘electrifying’ future for India following the discovery of lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first time that reserves of the metal used in certain car batteries has been found in the country.

“No doubt now, that India’s future will be electrifying," he tweeted, adding an approving thumbs up emoji.

The pun - a nod to the metal's usage in electric car batteries - appeared to have been well received by netizens, with many adding their own take in the comments. Mahindra is an avid Twitter user, posting a variety of news updates, lighthearted takes on current situations and even memes.

“Good news for all of us…Such a good news for EV" netizens wrote in response.

Others still appeared to be outraged about the ecological ramifications. “What is electrifying about the impending destruction of pristine ecology?" asked one Twitter user.

No doubt now, that India’s future will be ‘electrifying’ 👍🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/jCtNJRVyFF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 10, 2023

Earlier this week, the Geological Survey of India said that it had found lithium deposits for the first time in the country. The 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium inferred resources have been established in the Reasi district of the northern union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The non-ferrous metal is one of the key components in EV batteries.

As India looks to further its electric vehicle plans, efforts have been made to strengthen its supply of key minerals - including lithium. Indeed, the mines ministry had earlier said it was taking several proactive measures to secure minerals from Australia and Argentina.

Currently, India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt. The discovery in Jammu and Kashmir will be critical to the country's developmental plans.

The GSI findings have also buoyed spirits in Reasi district, with many focused on the prospect of great employment opportunities for the locals.

“It is the second biggest employment opportunity for the Reasi district. The first was when the NHPC project was developed. This opportunity is equally significant, I must say. Unemployment will end to a large extent," panchayat member Rajendra Singh told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)