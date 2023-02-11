Anand Mahindra heralds India's ‘electrifying’ future after discovery of lithium deposits
The Union government on Thursday said 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves were found, for the first time in the country, in Jammu and Kashmir. Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and one of the key components in EV batteries.
Businessman Anand Mahindra on Monday forecast an ‘electrifying’ future for India following the discovery of lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first time that reserves of the metal used in certain car batteries has been found in the country.
