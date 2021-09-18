Anand Mahindra lauded India's robust vaccination pace on Twitter after India created a world record by administering over 2.50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Mahindra said, earlier, India was vaccinating the equivalent of one Australia every three days. However, yesterday, India vaccinated the equivalent of one Australia in a single day. The industrialist added that if there was a 'Vaccine Olympics' then India would be on top of the podium with a gold medal.

"A while ago, I noted that we were vaccinating the equivalent of one Australia every three days. Yesterday, we vaccinated the equivalent of one Australia in a day. If there was a ‘Vaccine Olympics’ we’d be on top of the podium, with a Gold medal and a new world record…," Anand Mahindra tweeted on Saturday.

As per data available on CoWIN at 11:55 pm, India had administered nearly 2.49 crore vaccine doses on September 17.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated India clinched, "World's Fastest Vaccine Drive" title by jabbing 466 doses per second on Friday. He added that 28,000 vaccine doses were administered every minute yesterday.

Along with the #WorldsLargestVaccinationDrive, India is now a proud title-holder of the country with the #WorldsFastestVaccineDrive



⏱️ 466 #COVID19 vaccine doses per second is a monumental achievement!#VaccineSeva pic.twitter.com/3B5BTcfge5 — Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) September 17, 2021

With this, India has surpassed the highest record set by China of inoculating the most number of people, 2.47 crore, in a day. Bihar administered the highest number of doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country at 29.38 lakh yesterday.

Cumulatively, India has administered more than 77.24 crore doses, the most after China - the only country with more people than India's 1.35 billion. China has administered 204 crore doses so far.

India has given at least one dose to more than 62% of its 944 million adults and two doses to about 21%. The government wants to administer at least one dose to a large majority of the adult population by the first half of next month.

India has reported more than three crore coronavirus cases and 444,248 deaths as of Friday, September 17.

