Industrialist Anand Mahindra , who is known for sharing witty and inspirational posts, took to Twitter on Friday to write words of appreciation for Vinisha Umashankar, who recently addressed the World Leaders’ Summit of the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

“Brilliant. I’m an admirer of @GretaThunberg but I think Vinisha has the potential to be listened to by a greater variety of audiences," Mahindra wrote while sharing a video of the speech presented by Vinisha.

“Her voice—as she says—is not one of anger. She has a presence & articulation that seems mature, balanced & wise," he added.

Vinisha had in Glasgow given a clarion call for world leaders to act and save the planet.

The 15-year-old, who is from Tamil Nadu, was part of the “Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment", attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just before he left for New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

“We, the Earthshot Prize Winners and finalists, are proof that the greatest challenge in the history of our Earth is also the greatest opportunity. We lead the greatest wave of innovation humanity has ever known," she had said.

“We chose not to complain, but take actions that will make us wealthier and healthier. We chose to do these things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard. Rising to these challenges will shape a new generation. A generation that will build a better world for all of us and generations to come," she added.

Vinisha said that her generation will not wait for the leaders to act. "We will lead even if you don’t. We’ll build the future, even if you are stuck in the past. Please accept my invite. I assure you won’t regret it," she added.

She invited world leaders, international organisations, civil society, and business leaders to stand with her generation and back the innovations, solutions and projects working to repair the planet and join the next generation in taking action.

Vinisha had made the shortlist cut of the 1 million pounds Earthshot Prize within the “Clean Our Air" category with her concept of a solar-powered clean alternative to the charcoal-powered street irons that press clothes for millions of Indians each day.

