Anand Mahindra impressed by Mumbai's auto-rickshaw with hand-washing system

As the fight against novel coronavirus outbreak in the country continues, people at their individual level are also seen contributing massively to contain the spread of this highly contagious virus in their own innovative ways.

One such creative way to ensure safety during such crucial times won the heart of businessman and industrialist Anand Mahindra as he shared a video of a Mumbai auto rickshaw that comes with a built-in hand washing system.

“One silver lining of Covid-19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat," the chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted as he shared video of a three-wheeler in Mumbai that has received such modifications in order to provide a 'swachh' or clean experience to its passengers. It is called 'Mumbai's First Home System Auto'.

Watch the video here:

One silver lining of Covid 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat...!! pic.twitter.com/mwwmpCr5da — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2020

The video, which is slightly over a minute's duration, shows the particular three-wheeler built with the hand washing unit equipped with a soap dispenser. The three-wheeler also has potted plants and two separate bins for ‘wet waste’ and ‘dry waste’. You can also see a liquid hand wash soap dispenser and a hand sanitiser.

There is also a board inside the vehicle that reads, “Mumbai’s first home system auto rickshaw providing excellent service".

Below that, there is a whole list of the several features that are available in the vehicle such as a Wi-Fi service, a desktop, smartphone charging, mobile-connected TV, Bluetooth speakers, purified water for drinking, and a cooling fan.

It also adds that there is a special discount for senior citizens travelling in this auto-rickshaw as well as newly married couples can ride for free.

The video also shows the BMC Covid-19 helpline number and the Swachh Bharat slogan on the vehicle's exterior.

The video clip posted by the industrialist became a hit on Twitter within moments. The clip has garnered over 32,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets so far.

Hats off to his Innovative idea, really a great job! 👌🏽 👏🏾 — Surekha Cheruku (@SurekhaCheruku) July 10, 2020

Very True Sir, while praying that the Covid vaccine is found very soon.Hope this cleaniless becomes a daily part of everyone's life. — Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) July 10, 2020

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has been impressed by people's creativity. Another e-rickshaw puller garnered the highest praise possible from the industrialist for his innovative way of practicing social distancing while travelling amid the pandemic.

In an earlier tweet, Anand Mahindra posted a video of an e-rickshaw driver who has compartmentalised his vehicle in a manner that no two passengers come in direct physical contact with each other.





