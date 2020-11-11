The startling video, shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, showed three elephants, including a calf, escaped being hit by a train, as they cross the rail tracks perilously close to an oncoming train.

Piyush Goyal applauded the loco pilot for his prompt response after he stopped the train to save the life of three elephants in West Bengal's Sivok-Gulma section.

On Twitter, Piyush Goyal shared the clip saying, "The alertness & prompt action of loco pilot & crew helped to save lives of three elephants Elephant including one baby elephant crossing rail tracks on Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal."

"The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side," Goyal added.

'This has impressed me the most'

Meanwhile, Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has retweeted Piyush Goyal's post on Twitter with the caption: "Of all the stories you have shared in your tweets about the progress & achievements of the Railways, this has impressed me the most."

Of all the stories you have shared in your tweets about the progress & achievements of the Railways, this has impressed me the most. Forget technology, if the people manning our railways have this sensitivity, then there is a very bright future ahead... 👏👏👏 https://t.co/MCO0fLHtAF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 11, 2020

"Forget technology, if the people manning our railways have this sensitivity, then there is a very bright future ahead," the businessman added.

The tweet has garnered over 1 lakh views and more than 5,000 likes and hundreds of amused comments on the micro-blogging site.

What does netizens have to say about the video?

"Great act of kindness and compassion," a user said.

"@PiyushGoyal kindly share the names & pictures of these super heroes.They should be identified & celebrated to serve as an inspiration for others to follow. It’s heart warming to see them stay alert whilst passing a forest in the dead of the night @RailMinIndia"

"Indian Railways and especially the employee are effectively improving the quality and standard of service."

"Railway equipment also suffers damage in elephant collisions - though this isn't a problem when humans, eg sleeping migrant labour trekking home, gets struck"





