Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of a six-year-old girl delivering mesmerising cricket shots. The business magnate posted a video from The Better India on his Twitter handle where the little prodigy could be seen practising her batting skills and tagged Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The girl, identified as Mehak Fathima from Kozhikode in Kerala, can be seen masterfully hitting the ball in all directions in the 29-second-long video.

Mahindra tweeted: "I keep getting forwards about kids around the globe being prodigies in soccer or basketball. Ok world, here’s our future superstar. @KirenRijiju let’s keep an eye on this young lady & not let her talent be wasted..."

I keep getting forwards about kids around the globe being prodigies in soccer or basketball. Ok world, here’s our future superstar. @KirenRijiju let’s keep an eye on this young lady & not let her talent be wasted... https://t.co/3aSxDqOMmh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 12, 2021

Mahindra's Twitter followers were impressed by Mehak's batting skills, heaping praise on the young cricketer in the comments.

Bravo. That’s the way to bring up daughters- as equal to anyone. Make them fearless and nurture them to be a complete person- filled with compassion, grace, love and ability to transform age old systems. — Subroto Roy (@roysubroto53) June 12, 2021

Her eyes on the ball till the end. She looks professionally ready. — Himanshu Panchal (@TheOneHimanshu) June 12, 2021

Impressive to see such wonderful bat lift from a kid. The bat comes over the leg stump on every ball. Outstanding technique. Let’s hope it lasts the test of time. All the best — Metrotter (@MeTrotter_indro) June 12, 2021

The stance reminds one of #SachinTendulkar — Ashutosh Agarwal (@Ashua1979) June 12, 2021

Wow, footwork and reading ball was excellent. — p.suresh babu (@psureshbabu20) June 12, 2021

Some even shared videos of other kids practising different sporting skills.





Sir there is another talented kid in my hometown chikhli. Akshaj is hardly 4-5 years old.

You can see his performance too. @SatishBhagat07 https://t.co/2VEi39KHIn — Akshay Gondhane (@AkshayGondhane) June 12, 2021

