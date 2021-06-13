Subscribe
Home >News >India >Anand Mahindra in awe of this 6-yr-old girl's batting prowess. See tweet

Anand Mahindra in awe of this 6-yr-old girl's batting prowess. See tweet

Anand Mahindra (left); a screengrab of Mehak Fathima's batting video
1 min read . 08:54 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Anand Mahindra shared a tweet showing 6-year-old Mehak Fathima practising her batting skills

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of a six-year-old girl delivering mesmerising cricket shots. The business magnate posted a video from The Better India on his Twitter handle where the little prodigy could be seen practising her batting skills and tagged Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The girl, identified as Mehak Fathima from Kozhikode in Kerala, can be seen masterfully hitting the ball in all directions in the 29-second-long video.

Mahindra tweeted: "I keep getting forwards about kids around the globe being prodigies in soccer or basketball. Ok world, here’s our future superstar. @KirenRijiju let’s keep an eye on this young lady & not let her talent be wasted..."

Mahindra's Twitter followers were impressed by Mehak's batting skills, heaping praise on the young cricketer in the comments.

Some even shared videos of other kids practising different sporting skills.

