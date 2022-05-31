Despite a weak broader market, shares of automobile major M&M today extended gains beyond the four-figure mark to hit a fresh high. M&M shares rose over 3% to ₹1,033.95. On this occasion, Anand Mahindra invoked APJ Abdul Kalam's advice when the former President inaugurated a company facility.

“In 2019, M&M’s share price had fallen sharply from its all-time high of ₹984. In our annual leadership conference that year, I reminded our team of the late President Kalam’s advice when he inaugurated Mahindra Research valley. ‘Take the Hill’, he said, i.e, dare to dream," Mahindra tweeted.

“So at the end of the conference I requested the whole team to ‘Take the share price hill – get the share price back to its highest previous point. By our 75th Anniversary, let’s see a return to a share price of 984. We have done it before, and we can do it again."

The latest surge in M&M share prices has been attributed to better-than-expected quarterly earnings from the automaker. On Saturday, Mahindra & Mahindra posted nearly five-fold jump in standalone profit at ₹1,192 crore for quarter ended March 31, 2022. Revenue grew 28 per cent to ₹17,124 crore in the period under review as compared with ₹13,356 crore in March quarter of FY21.

Mahindra in the tweet said that “the deadline of the 75th anniversary was missed. But by only a year. The new leadership team took up the baton & today our stock closed at the round number of ₹1000 -a new high," referring to Monday's stock price when shares had hit ₹1,000 for the first time.

In a note domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal said that the automaker's “Q4 performance was above our estimate as a strong recovery in the auto business made up for weakness in the tractor business."

“The management has guided at single-digit growth for the tractor industry in FY23. It is seeing an ease up in rural stress as there was a tremendous increase in momentum during Navratras due to wheat exports and no unseasonal rains in Mar'22. The momentum has got diluted a bit after the wheat export ban," the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal has maintained its buy rating on M&M with a target price of ₹1,150/share.