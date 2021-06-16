Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi did not report any fresh coronavirus case for the second day in a row on Tuesday, a senior BMC official said
On Wednesday, Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman, shared a report, which says Mumbai's Dharavi records zero Covid-19 cases, as India continues its battle against the deadly second wave of the pandemic.
"Dharavi gained global notoriety as one of the world's largest 'slums.' Ironically Covid has revealed that Dharavi leads the way in hosting a vibrant community that unites in the face of a crisis," the industrialist wrote on Twitter.