Home >News >India >Anand Mahindra is all praise for Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi. Here's why

Anand Mahindra is all praise for Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi. Here's why

Healthcare worker collects swab sample of the people at Dharavi in Mumbai.
1 min read . 08:47 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi did not report any fresh coronavirus case for the second day in a row on Tuesday, a senior BMC official said

On Wednesday, Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman, shared a report, which says Mumbai's Dharavi records zero Covid-19 cases, as India continues its battle against the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

"Dharavi gained global notoriety as one of the world's largest 'slums.' Ironically Covid has revealed that Dharavi leads the way in hosting a vibrant community that unites in the face of a crisis," the industrialist wrote on Twitter.

The post shared by Mahindra has received over 800 likes in less than 2 hours.

Anand Mahindra's tweet on Mumbai's Dharavi.
Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi did not report any fresh coronavirus case for the second day in a row on Tuesday, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

On Monday, for the first time since February 2, no new case was detected in the slum-dominated area during the second wave of the pandemic.

Dharavi's COVID-19 caseload remained unchanged at 6,861, of which 6,491 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, the official said.

He said the number of active cases in the densely populated locality went down to 11 after two more patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Dharavi became a COVID-19 hotspot in the beginning of April during the second wave of the pandemic. It had reported the highest-ever 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8, 2021.

As the second wave ebbed in May, cases from the slum town gradually declined and it has witnessed COVID-19 infections in single digit three times so far this month.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020. Spread over 2.5 sq km and housing a mix of shanties and micro industrial units, Dharavi is home to almost 6.5 lakh people.

