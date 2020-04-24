Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country as well as across the globe, the need to practice social distancing as a means to combat the deadly infection is being advocated by everyone around the world.

Similarly, this e-rickshaw puller garnered the highest praise possible from industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra for his innovative way of practicing social distancing while travelling.

In a tweet, Anand Mahindra today posted a video of an e-rickshaw driver who has compartmentalised his vehicle in a manner that no two passengers come in direct physical contact with each other.

The video, which stats with the video recorder terming the custom design of the battery run bike as "Corona innovation", goes on to show how the owner of the vehicle has divided his e-rickshaw into four chambers for four passengers. His seat, or rather, the driver's seat is also separated from the passenger area by a solid partition.

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra tweeted,"The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate and adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me."

The chairman of Mahindra Group was quite pleased and impressed by the driver's innovation and bestowed him the highest of the praises possible as he tagged Rajesh Jejurikar, the executive director - Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, and asked him to hire the driver as an advisor to his R&D and product development teams.

Here is how the e-rickshaw has been customised by the owner:

Since the upload, the post has received more than 22,000 likes and 4,000 retweets with everyone praising the Tuk Tuk owner for his creativity. One of the comments by a Twitter user said read, "Thats almost a "Quarantine Tuk-Tuk"!!Brilliant!!"

Meanwhile, India is under lockdown till 3 May, 2020 in order to combat the novel coroanvirus outbreak in the country. According to the latest health ministry data, the country today witnessed a big jump in the number of novel coronaviurus cases after recording 1,752 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total count of confirmed Covid-19 cases today have increased to 23,452, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Additionally, with 37 more deaths, the death toll due to the infection rose to 723, it said.

At a crucial time like this, the innovation and the efforts of the driver is ray of hope in order to fight the highly contagious disease that has engulfed the world into it.

