The concept of 'jugaad' is not only limited amongst Indian masses. Anand Mahindra was left surprised when he came across a video of a Tesla owner using a Honda gasoline generator to charge his all-electric car. Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, posted the video which has gone viral on social media wherein a Honda generator is being used to charge his Tesla car.

Mahindra shared the video and wrote, "And we thought jugaad was purely an Indian talent! Hilarious. A Honda-powered Tesla..."

And we thought jugaad was purely an Indian talent! Hilarious. A Honda powered Tesla... pic.twitter.com/SHlLSuiS1n — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2020

The viral video shows a man using his innovative trick for charging his electric car through a gasoline-powered generator. The car owner explained the entire process of the charging innovation. The viral video also led to a war of arguments where people raised ethical questions about this 'jugaad.'









Hey @GoenkaPk @Maheshsbabu We may have an answer to 'Range Anxiety' until longer duration batteries are affordable! Except that we should ensure it's a @PowerolMahindra small generator...🙂 https://t.co/k1I4qOk5uH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2020

