Anand Mahindra is impressed by this Honda powered Tesla

Mahindra shared the video and wrote, 'And we thought jugaad was purely an Indian talent! Hilarious. A Honda-powered Tesla...'
The concept of 'jugaad' is not only limited amongst Indian masses. Anand Mahindra was left surprised when he came across a video of a Tesla owner using a Honda gasoline generator to charge his all-electric car. Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, posted the video which has gone viral on social media wherein a Honda generator is being used to charge his Tesla car.
Mahindra shared the video and wrote, "And we thought jugaad was purely an Indian talent! Hilarious. A Honda-powered Tesla..."
The viral video shows a man using his innovative trick for charging his electric car through a gasoline-powered generator. The car owner explained the entire process of the charging innovation. The viral video also led to a war of arguments where people raised ethical questions about this 'jugaad.'
