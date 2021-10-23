Megastar Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a massive fanbase with more than 46 million followers on Twitter. It has been more than five decades, the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) host has won the hearts of billions through his looks and acting. Recently, the legendary actor met with his crazy fan who painted his brand new Mahindra Thar with dialogues from 79-year-old actor's movies.

Sharing a collage of pictures with his fan, Amitabh Bachchan penned down a touching note in the caption. The Sholay actor wrote, "He has painted his entire car with dialogues from my films .. and his shirt has all the names of my films … when you open the door to the car the sound system starts playing my dialogues".

Big B informed that the fan has not driven Thar until he signed an autograph on the dashboard.

The fan moment also caught the attention of Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. The industrialist wrote on Twitter, "The fan Anurag Chirimar, who chose Mahindra Thar for his fan moment with Amitabh Bachchan...Brought back memories of the dialogue:

Aaj mere paas gaadi hai, bangla hai, paisa hai, tumhaare paas kya hai?

Anurag: Mere paas Thar par Big B ka autograph hai".

The fan @anuragchirimar, who chose @Mahindra_Thar for his fan moment with @SrBachchan

Anurag: Mere paas Thar par Big B ka autograph hai pic.twitter.com/KEfBRVhWzK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, the megastar has been busy hosting the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Speaking of films, he will be seen in 'Mayday', 'Jhund', 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' Hindi adaptation.

He is also a part of Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra's starrer 'Uunchai'.

