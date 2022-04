Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is impressed with a family whose five generations family is staying together under one roof. Calling it a "blessing", Anand Mahindra said he wondered how many families around the world have this rare privilege.

The video showcases a child calling out his father and standing next to the little one. Then the child's father calls his own father. This goes until all five generations of the family stand next to each other.

"What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together," The Mahindra Group chairman added that he would be delighted to see similar videos of Indian families.

Subsequently, fans of Anand Mahindra started sharing photos where generations of families are still staying together.

Sir, this is my family, we completed 5 generations. Some local newspapers carried this news back then. The small baby in there is my neice. pic.twitter.com/5eVh906Kt6 — sa (@sudeshs54494493) April 9, 2022

A real blessing to have, Priceless pic.twitter.com/BK1WeqpXtI — mukesh kumar gawhade (@azureadvocate) April 9, 2022

A blast from the past..my zoo💃

This 5G also rocked cos it was an all women tribe💃



My grandmother in white,

her eldest daughter next to her,

her granddaughter in black,

her great grand daughter in red &

her great great grand daughter @neelima_devadas in the daughter's arms. pic.twitter.com/dcuHnZjYtB — Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) April 9, 2022

