Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Anand Mahindra is impressed with five generations of family staying together

Anand Mahindra is impressed with five generations of family staying together

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.
1 min read . 09:24 AM IST Livemint

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is impressed with a family whose five generations family is staying together under one roof

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is impressed with a family whose five generations family is staying together under one roof. Calling it a "blessing", Anand Mahindra said he wondered how many families around the world have this rare privilege.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is impressed with a family whose five generations family is staying together under one roof. Calling it a "blessing", Anand Mahindra said he wondered how many families around the world have this rare privilege.

The video showcases a child calling out his father and standing next to the little one. Then the child's father calls his own father. This goes until all five generations of the family stand next to each other.

The video showcases a child calling out his father and standing next to the little one. Then the child's father calls his own father. This goes until all five generations of the family stand next to each other.

"What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together," The Mahindra Group chairman added that he would be delighted to see similar videos of Indian families.

"What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together," The Mahindra Group chairman added that he would be delighted to see similar videos of Indian families.

Subsequently, fans of Anand Mahindra started sharing photos where generations of families are still staying together.

Subsequently, fans of Anand Mahindra started sharing photos where generations of families are still staying together.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!