Anand Mahindra is impressed with five generations of family staying together

Anand Mahindra is impressed with five generations of family staying together1 min read . 09:24 AM IST
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is impressed with a family whose five generations family is staying together under one roof. Calling it a "blessing", Anand Mahindra said he wondered how many families around the world have this rare privilege.
The video showcases a child calling out his father and standing next to the little one. Then the child's father calls his own father. This goes until all five generations of the family stand next to each other.
"What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together," The Mahindra Group chairman added that he would be delighted to see similar videos of Indian families.
Subsequently, fans of Anand Mahindra started sharing photos where generations of families are still staying together.
