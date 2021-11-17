When it comes to ingenuity, there’s no dearth of talent in India. Now, Mahindra Group’s chairman Anand Mahindra has come in support of a talented entrepreneur whose company designs shoes from garbage waste, especially plastic bags, and bottles.

Ashay Bhave (23) started a shoe manufacturing company called Thaely that has helped solve the pollution problem by reusing plastic bags and bottles to design sneakers. According to a video by Business Insider, shared by Anand Mahindra, Bhave launched the company in July this year, named the brand ‘Thaely’ that literally translates to plastic carry bags in Hindi. Bhave came up with the idea while pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in 2017.

Each pair of Thaely Y2K Pros shoes contains 10 plastic bags and 12 bottles. For $110 they will ship anywhere in the world. Bhave partnered with a waste-removal company that hires ragpickers. Triotap Technologies offers them a steady paycheck. During the making of the shoes, a plastic bag is turned into a fabric called ThaelyTex with the help of heat and pressure. The fabric is then cut into shoe patterns. Plastic bottles recycled as a fabric called rPET (Polyethylene Terephthalate), is used for lining, shoelaces, packaging and other parts.

The sole is made up of recycled rubber from industrial scrap and tires. Each Thaely pair of shoes helps recycle 12 plastic bottles and 10 plastic bags. Thaely has recycled about 36,000 plastic bags and 25,000 plastic bottles since it started productionin July this year.

Inspired by Thaely, Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter, "These are the kinds of startups we need to cheer on—not just the obvious unicorns. I’m going to buy a pair today".

Embarrassed I didn’t know about this inspiring startup. These are the kinds of startups we need to cheer on—not just the obvious unicorns. I’m going to buy a pair today. (Can someone tell me the best way to get them?) And when he raises funds-count me in! https://t.co/nFY3GEyWRY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2021

