On a lighthearted note, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted a tweet about an in-demand candidate for the position of “Chief Risk Officer" in corporations around the world. The candidate in question, while being bipedal, was not human, though, and the qualifications too, were far from academic or professional.

In his post, Mahindra had put up a picture of a bird sitting in its in a location that can surely be called daring.

He captioned the image: “She is now in worldwide demand by Corporations for the role of Chief Risk Officer…"

See the post:

She is now in worldwide demand by Corporations for the role of Chief Risk Officer… pic.twitter.com/5y7becD6ZO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 23, 2021

“Wow!!! She managed to build a nest there sir, awesome! How this CRO mom manages the hatchlings amidst the busy crossing rails, would be a wonder!," commented one user.

“And expert in adaptation to the new infrastructure as well," another user sai

Some were concerned about the safety of the bird and her hatchlings. “I hope definitely someone put it in safe place (sic)," another comment read.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.