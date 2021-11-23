Anand Mahindra jokes about a new candidate for Chief Risk Officer. See post

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a lighhearted post with an image of a bird that had made its nest in the nook of a diamond-shaped railway crossing
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On a lighthearted note, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted a tweet about an in-demand candidate for the position of “Chief Risk Officer" in corporations around the world. The candidate in question, while being bipedal, was not human, though, and the qualifications too, were far from academic or professional.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On a lighthearted note, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted a tweet about an in-demand candidate for the position of “Chief Risk Officer" in corporations around the world. The candidate in question, while being bipedal, was not human, though, and the qualifications too, were far from academic or professional.
In his post, Mahindra had put up a picture of a bird sitting in its in a location that can surely be called daring.