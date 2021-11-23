Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra jokes about a new candidate for Chief Risk Officer. See post

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra
1 min read . 06:01 PM IST Livemint

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a lighhearted post with an image of a bird that had made its nest in the nook of a diamond-shaped railway crossing

On a lighthearted note, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted a tweet about an in-demand candidate for the position of “Chief Risk Officer" in corporations around the world. The candidate in question, while being bipedal, was not human, though, and the qualifications too, were far from academic or professional.

In his post, Mahindra had put up a picture of a bird sitting in its in a location that can surely be called daring.

He captioned the image: “She is now in worldwide demand by Corporations for the role of Chief Risk Officer…"

See the post:

“Wow!!! She managed to build a nest there sir, awesome! How this CRO mom manages the hatchlings amidst the busy crossing rails, would be a wonder!," commented one user.

“And expert in adaptation to the new infrastructure as well," another user sai

Some were concerned about the safety of the bird and her hatchlings. “I hope definitely someone put it in safe place (sic)," another comment read.

